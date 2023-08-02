LIFE Mission corruption case: SC grants 2-month interim bail to Sivasankar on medical grounds

New Delhi: Former principal secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar, was granted interim bail for two months by the Supreme Court on Wednesday in the LIFE Mission corruption case. Sivasankar had moved the apex court seeking bail in a money laundering scandal in connection with the LIFE Mission corruption case on grounds of ill-health.

Interim bail was granted by a division bench of justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh, on the ground that he required surgery and post operative care, noting that doctors at Ernakulam Medical College had recommended surgery for Sivasankar. The bail includes both the pre-operative period and post-operative care. However, the SC bench added that Sivasankar should not visit other places, except the hospital and his residence, during the bail period.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Enforcement Directorate (ED), strongly opposed bail for Sivasankar by citing that he could influence the ongoing probe in the case. He also requested the treatment of the former senior government official to be under judicial custody. While in custody he can be taken to the hospital of his choice at his expense and whatever surgery is required can be undertaken, the SG suggested.

‘We have bad experience of an interim bail ultimately becoming final bail. He can take treatment, but let him be in judicial custody’, he argued. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, assisted by advocate-on-record Manu Srinath, appeared for Sivasankar and submitted that Sivasankar’s condition was serious and he requires decompression surgery on the spinal cord.