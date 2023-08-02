Pakistan Confirms Match with India on Oct 14 in ICC World Cup

The highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash in the World Cup has been moved to October 14 (Saturday) in Ahmedabad, instead of the original October 15 date. This change comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reached an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the rescheduling of two of their matches.

As part of the revised schedule, Pakistan will also face Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on October 10, giving them a three-day gap before the India game.

The decision to reschedule the India-Pakistan match was made due to security concerns surrounding the first day of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. Both the ICC and BCCI approached the PCB to work out the necessary adjustments.

In the coming days, the ICC will unveil an updated schedule as it appears that a few other matches involving different teams will also be rescheduled.