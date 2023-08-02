‘Por Thozhil’ starring Ashok Selvan and Sarathkumar gets OTT release date confirmed!

Exciting news awaits all thriller enthusiasts! Debutant director Vignesh Raja’s blockbuster murder mystery, ‘Por Thozhil’, is all set to captivate audiences on Sony LIV starting August 11. The official announcement came via Sony LIV’s social media handle, sparking anticipation among fans.

This gripping thriller has already proven its mettle at the box office, breaking records and leaving audiences in awe. The story revolves around two dedicated Chennai-based cops, embarking on a mission to hunt down a serial killer in Trichy. The victims, all women, intensify the urgency as the officers race against time to unmask the sinister identity behind the gruesome murders.

One fascinating aspect of ‘Por Thozhil’ is the portrayal of the killers with a nuanced human element. Unlike generic perpetrators, these individuals harbor motives that offer a profound glimpse into their complex characters, adding depth to the narrative.

Initially slated for a July 10 OTT release, the film’s creators decided to postpone it, given its resounding success and impressive box office collections. Fans can now mark their calendars for August 11 and brace themselves for an enthralling cinematic experience that promises suspense, thrills, and intense storytelling.