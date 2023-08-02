Record 6.77 crore Income Tax Returns filed till July 31

New Delhi: More than 6.77 crore Income Tax Returns (ITR) have been filed for 2023-24. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced this. This is 16% higher than when compared with last year. In 2022-23, the total number of ITR filed is 5.83 crore.

July 31 was the last date for filing income tax returns by salaried taxpayers and those who do not need to get their accounts audited for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal.

On July 31, over 64 lakh ITRs were filed. The Income Tax Department also received over 53 lakh ITRs from first time filers. Over 46 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR utility available on the e-filing portal.

Of the 6.77 crore ITRs, 5.63 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 5.27 crore are through Aadhaar-based OTP (94%). Of the e-verified ITRs, more than 3.44 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have been processed (61%) by July 31. Out of the 6.77 crore ITRs filed for AY 2023-24, 49.18% are ITR-1 (3.33 crore), 11.97% are ITR-2 (81.12 lakh), 11.13% are ITR-3 (75.40 lakh), 26.77% are ITR-4 (1.81 crore) and 0.94% are ITR-5 to 7 (6.40 lakh).