Redmi launches 12 Series in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Redmi 12 series was launched in India in a 4G and a 5G variant. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi 12 4G is priced at Rs. 8,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs. 10,999. The prices include a bank offer or an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. The model is available in Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue colours.

The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi 12 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB + 256GB variant will cost Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

The Redmi 12 series phones will be available for sale in the country starting August 4 at 12 noon IST, via the official Redmi website, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi partner retail stores.

Both Redmi 12 variants sport a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness level of 450 nits. The screens come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. They run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

Also Read: Redmi launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

The Redmi 12 4G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, the Redmi 12 5G comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of USF 2.2 onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with a micro-SD card. The phones support virtual RAM extensions of up to 12GB and 16GB, respectively.

The Redmi 12 4G carries a triple rear camera unit that comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro sensor. The Redmi 12 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Both handsets have an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Redmi 12 series phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. The phones also support WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, v5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handsets are equipped with 3.5mm audio jacks and side-mounted fingerprint sensors. They come with an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.