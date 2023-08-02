Redmi launches new neckband style earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 were launched in India. The neckband style earphones were unveiled alongside the Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G. The new device is offered in Black and Blue colours and are priced at Rs. 1,199. They will be available for sale through the official Redmi website, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country starting at 12PM IST on August 2.

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers, dual-mics with ENC for calls, SBC codec support, and Bluetooth v5.2 with a Bluetooth range of 10 metres.

The earphones offer users a music playback time of up to 16 hours and take about 2 hours to fully charge. Only 10 minutes of charge claims to provide 143 minutes of music playback time at 50% volume. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 come with a standby time of about 230 hours. The earphones feature a USB Type-C port for charging.