Singer Lizzo gets sued by three of her former background dancers on charges of sexual harassment

Singer Lizzo is facing a lawsuit filed by three of her former background dancers, who have accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, and it alleges that Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam. Additionally, she is accused of shaming one of the dancers for gaining weight before ultimately firing her, despite Lizzo’s own endorsement of body positivity.

The plaintiffs in the case, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, have leveled various charges, including sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment. The complaint seeks unspecified damages and names Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the performer’s dance team.

As of now, Lizzo and her team have not responded to the allegations.

According to the court filing, after a concert in Amsterdam, Lizzo and her crew attended a sexually themed show in the city’s Red Light District. During the show, Lizzo reportedly invited cast members to touch the nude performers, leading to a chant pressuring one of the dancers, Arianna Davis, to touch the breasts of one of the nude women. The complaint states that Davis acquiesced to end the chants, but the plaintiffs were shocked by Lizzo’s lack of regard for the bodily autonomy of her employees and others present.

Earlier this year, Lizzo won the Grammy for Record of the Year for her hit “About Damn Time.” Her global tour in support of her fourth studio album, “Special,” concluded last month.

As of now, the legal proceedings are ongoing, and Lizzo’s reputation and career may be affected by the serious allegations made against her and her production company.