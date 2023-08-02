‘What merit?’ asks Chidambaram on backing of BJD, YSRCP for Delhi services bill

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a go at the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for promising support for the legislation to replace the Delhi services ordinance and claimed he didn’t see the value they saw in it.

On X (previously Twitter), Chidambaram stated, ‘I can understand BJP MPs supporting the Delhi Services Authority Bill, but I fail to understand what merit in the bill was found by the BJD and YSRCP parties.’

Further, Chidambaram wrote, ‘Have the two parties (ruling parties in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh) found merit in the 3-member Authority where the Chief Minister will be just one against two officers appointed by the central government?’

‘Have they found merit in the provision where the two officers can constitute the quorum and hold a meeting and take decisions without the participation of the Chief Minister?’

‘Have they found merit in the provision where the two officers can overrule the Chief Minister?’

‘Have they found merit in the provision where the LG can overrule even a unanimous decision of the Authority?’

‘Have they found merit in the provision that empowers the central government to define the ‘powers and duties’ of the officers working in the Delhi government to the exclusion of the ministers of the Delhi government?’

‘Have the two parties realised that if the Bill were passed, the officers will be the masters and the ministers will be the subordinates?’

As a boost to the treasury benches, particularly in Rajya Sabha, Chidambaram’s remark came hours after the BJD on Tuesday expressed its support for the bill amending the Delhi services ordinance.

In opposition to the no-confidence resolution put forth by opposition parties, the BJP also supported the government.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) officials had previously stated that the party would support the government in the Rajya Sabha when it took up the measure to repeal the Delhi Services ordinance the next week.