Amazfit launches new smartwatch: Details

Mumbai: Amazfit has launched a new affordable smartwatch range. The device named Amazfit Bip 5 has been launched in the US, UK, and a few other markets. Amazfit Bip 5 price is set at $89.99 (roughly Rs. 7,400) in the US whereas in the UK, it costs EUR 89.90 (roughly Rs. 8,100). The smartwatch is being sold in Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink colours.

The newly launched Amazfit Bip 5 sports a 1.91-inch (320×380 pixels) TFT touchscreen display with tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It features over 70 customisable watch faces. The new Amazfit smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling as well as four satellite positioning systems for real-time GPS tracking and route navigation. It is powered by a 300mAh battery.

The smartwatch is equipped with an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling. It also has music control, event reminders, to do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone support. . The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0.