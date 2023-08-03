Amid conflict, Haryana government approves land for battalion in Nuh

The Haryana government finally cleared land for a new battalion of the CRPF’s anti-riot unit RAF to be based in Nuh, nearly five years after the Centre gave its approval, at a time when the district was seeing racial conflicts, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was authorised to get a plot of land measuring approximately 50 acres in Indri village of Nuh earlier this week, according to sources speaking to PTI. The sources added that although the site was designated, a final decision on the force’s usage had not been made for more than a year.

They stated that the process to acquire possession of the land will shortly take place, followed by a dignitary laying the cornerstone during a ceremony.

According to the sources, it will take a few more years to build the infrastructure for the battalion’s offices, homes, and other necessities.

Five additional RAF battalions would be established, with bases in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Shivamogga (Karnataka), Hajipur (Bihar), and Nuh, the Union government announced in 2018.

With these five additional units, the RAF now has a total of 15 battalions. The ten additional battalions are stationed in the cities of Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Aligarh, Coimbatore, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, and Meerut.

According to officials, the Nuh battalion operated from various sites, including a small unit stationed at a police station in the area.

A Vishva Hindu Parishad march was stopped in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, which sparked the start of intercommunal conflict. Later, the violence spread to adjacent Gurugram and other locations.

Six people have died as a result of the violence thus far, according to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also said that 116 individuals have been detained and 90 have been arrested.

On the state government’s request, the Centre has deployed 20 companies of various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including 12 RAF, in Nuh and surrounding regions.

A single RAF battalion can hold just over 1,200 people and is armed with lethal firearms, gadgets and non-lethal weapons including pump action rifles, tear gas grenades and water cannons to maintain security and law and order in the incident of protests or riot-like situations.

the man wearing a blue dungaree RAF is a part of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which has more than three lakh members and is the largest paramilitary force in the nation.

In October 1992, the RAF was established and put into full action.