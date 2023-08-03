Backlash for Bollywood mothers endorsing feeding bottle brand

A leading infant care advocacy group, the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI), has raised objections to celebrity mothers like Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu, Diya Mirza, and others endorsing a baby-feeding bottle brand. The BPNI contends that this promotion violates the Infant Milk Substitutes Feeding Bottles and Infant Foods (Regulation of Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act of 1992 and its Amendment Act of 2003 (IMS Act).

In a complaint addressed to Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Women and Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey, the BPNI raised concerns about a social media event on August 2 and an upcoming mega gala on August 7 featuring these celebrity mothers promoting the feeding bottle brand, which is being sold at a discounted price on a popular online shopping site.

The BPNI emphasized that the IMS Act strictly prohibits the promotion of bottle-feeding products, and this includes contacting pregnant women and mothers of infants for such promotions. As these celebrities are mothers of infants, their involvement in the promotion is a violation of the IMS Act.

The brand’s initiative, as mentioned in a recent media announcement, claims to destigmatize conversations around baby feeding and empower more mothers to breastfeed. However, the BPNI contends that the promotion is primarily for the brand, making it a further violation of the IMS Act.

The company has also been accused of violating section 3(c) 4 (b) (c) of the IMS Act by offering discounts on feeding bottles through a popular online shopping site and engaging with celebrity mothers for endorsement.

As a child welfare NGO officially monitoring and implementing the IMS Act since 1995, the BPNI has requested immediate action against the company, notifying the relevant ministries about the violation.

The promotion of feeding bottles by celebrity mothers has drawn the attention of the BPNI, which is committed to protecting and supporting breastfeeding. By advocating against this promotion, the BPNI aims to ensure adherence to the IMS Act and promote breastfeeding as the recommended and healthiest choice for infants.