Bollywood Star Rani Mukerji to Deliver Masterclass at IFFM

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is set to deliver a masterclass at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), where she will share insights into her career and life as an actor. The special event is scheduled for August 10, a day before the 14th edition of the film festival. Mukerji will discuss some of her iconic roles and films, providing a glimpse into her craft and experiences as an actor, according to a press release.

Expressing her gratitude, the 45-year-old actor said she feels honored to be invited to the prestigious festival. Mukerji expressed excitement about connecting with her fans and cinephiles during the event, where she plans to delve into the emotional layers attached to her memorable characters and scenes. She also expressed humbleness over the festival’s recognition of her roles and films, acknowledging their lasting impact on Indian cinema.

At the 14th edition of IFFM, Mukerji has received a nomination for the Best Actress award for her performance in “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.” The film festival is scheduled to run from August 11 to 20, providing a platform to celebrate and showcase the best of Indian cinema to global audiences.