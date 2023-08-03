Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie split after 18 years of marriage.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie have announced their separation, bringing an end to their 18-year high-profile marriage. The couple has been open about the challenges in their relationship, and in recent years, they were seen less frequently together in public. They have three children together, aged 15, 14, and nine.

Trudeau’s family history also carries painful parallels, as his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, separated from his wife in 1977 during his time in office. This separation is one of the significant personal crises for Trudeau since taking office in 2015, considering his emphasis on family life.

The announcement came shortly after Trudeau’s cabinet shuffle aimed at boosting his party’s fortunes in the polls. Trudeau, determined to lead the Liberals into the next election, revealed the separation on Instagram, with Sophie posting a nearly identical message on her account.

Their children remain a priority, and the couple has signed a legal agreement focusing on their upbringing. Gregoire Trudeau will move into separate accommodation in Ottawa but plans to spend ample time with the children at the prime minister’s official residence, Rideau Cottage, to provide them with a normal upbringing. They will share joint custody of their children.

Trudeau and Sophie initially met in 2003 when she worked as a reporter, and they married in 2005. They quickly became media darlings, attracting global attention with their stylish appearances and public displays of affection. However, over the years, their joint appearances diminished, and signs of strain became apparent.

Despite their challenges, Trudeau has previously written about their imperfect marriage in his autobiography. The couple traveled together to various official events, and as recently as Monday, Trudeau was still seen wearing his wedding ring.