Delicious Dried Shrimp Chutney Powder: A Tasty Flavor Enhancer!

Dried shrimp is a versatile ingredient, offering delicious possibilities, from curry with drumsticks and mangoes to a flavor-packed dry chutney powder.
While some may experience gastric issues, many still relish its amazing taste. Here’s how to make dried shrimp chutney powder that can be stored for a month.
Ingredients:
– 1 cup dried shrimp
– 2 cups grated coconut
– 8 dried chilies
– 1 cup shallots
– 2 sprigs of curry leaves
– A small ball of tamarind
Preparation:
1. Wash the dried shrimp and roast them nicely, then transfer to another vessel.
2. Toast the grated coconut in the same pan for 3 – 4 minutes on a high flame, then lower the flame and toast until light brown.
3. Add curry leaves and tamarind, roasting for 2 – 3 minutes.
4. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down.
5. Take the roasted shrimp and coconut mixture in a mixing jar, grind into a coarse powder on pulse mode.
6. Once the chutney powder cools, transfer it to a clean, dry, and air-tight container.
7. This chutney powder stays fresh for over a month. Enjoy its wonderful flavors anytime!
