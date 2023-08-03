Delicious Dried Shrimp Chutney Powder: A Tasty Flavor Enhancer!

Dried shrimp is a versatile ingredient, offering delicious possibilities, from curry with drumsticks and mangoes to a flavor-packed dry chutney powder.

While some may experience gastric issues, many still relish its amazing taste. Here’s how to make dried shrimp chutney powder that can be stored for a month.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup dried shrimp

– 2 cups grated coconut

– 8 dried chilies

– 1 cup shallots

– 2 sprigs of curry leaves

– A small ball of tamarind

Preparation:

1. Wash the dried shrimp and roast them nicely, then transfer to another vessel.

2. Toast the grated coconut in the same pan for 3 – 4 minutes on a high flame, then lower the flame and toast until light brown.

3. Add curry leaves and tamarind, roasting for 2 – 3 minutes.

4. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down.

5. Take the roasted shrimp and coconut mixture in a mixing jar, grind into a coarse powder on pulse mode.

6. Once the chutney powder cools, transfer it to a clean, dry, and air-tight container.

7. This chutney powder stays fresh for over a month. Enjoy its wonderful flavors anytime!