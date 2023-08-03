Forex Market: Indian rupee opens lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar, rising crude oil prices, and outflow of foreign fund pressurised the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened 14 paise lower at 82.72 a dollar. On Wednesday, the rupee witnessed its biggest single-day loss in nearly two months and ended 32 paise lower at 82.58 a dollar.

The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,877.84 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2.23 crore.