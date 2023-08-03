Ginormous iceberg drifts towards the shores of a Canadian island Newfoundland

A massive iceberg was observed drifting towards the shores of Newfoundland, Canada, leaving many internet users in awe.

This iceberg was spotted in a region known as “Iceberg Alley,” where such large blocks of ice are commonly witnessed. It is the same area where the Titanic struck an iceberg and sank in 1912.

A one-minute video of the iceberg approaching the Canadian mainland was shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user named ‘SpriterTeam.’ The clip quickly went viral, capturing the attention of viewers.

Iceberg sightings are frequent in this area due to ocean currents that cause ice blocks to drift off the coast of Newfoundland. Around 90 percent of the icebergs seen off Newfoundland and Labrador originate from the glaciers of western Greenland, while the rest come from glaciers in Canada’s Arctic, according to the tourism website.

However, the increasing frequency of iceberg sightings in the region has raised concerns, as it is linked to the climate crisis and poses a threat to Earth’s ice caps.

This summer, there has been a rise in iceberg sightings, according to data from a July 21 report by the U.S. Coast Guard and International Ice Patrol Iceberg Outlook. Nonetheless, the numbers are still below the average of the last decade.

A study published in the Proceedings of the US National Academy of Sciences in 2019 revealed that Greenland’s glaciers are melting at a rate four times faster than previously estimated, highlighting the urgency of addressing climate change.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the International Ice Patrol reported that 2,265 icebergs were spotted near the Labrador region, and 2023 is the first year since 2019 to have more severe iceberg extent than just “light.”