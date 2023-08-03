Gulf country announces new entry rules for expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait has launched new entry rules for expats . The Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) has introduced a new regulation mandating biometric fingerprinting for other Gulf nationals upon arrival in the country. This requirement applies to those who had not undergone fingerprinting before travelling to Kuwait.

Certain airlines already require both expats and Gulf nationals to undergo fingerprinting as part of their entry procedure. All entry points in the country are equipped with fingerprint devices. Kuwaitis returning from abroad are currently exempt from mandatory fingerprinting.