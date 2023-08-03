Harley-Davidson to hike price of this bike in India: Details

Mumbai: American motorcycle brand, Harley-Davidson has hiked the price of its recently launched Hero-Harley X440. The price is increased by Rs 10, 000 across all variants.

The base Denim variant now will come at starting price of Rs 2.39 lakh. While Vivid can be purchased at Rs 2.59 lakh, top-of-the-line model S, which has been priced at Rs 2.79 lakh. Interested customers pre-book the vehicle by visiting the official webiste www.harley-davidsonX440.com. Deliveries will start from October.

The X440 is offered in three variants namely Denim, Vivid and S.The 440X marks Harley-Davidson and Hero Motocorp’s debut in the 400cc segment of motorcycles in India. It will be locally produced at Hero’s Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

The X440 comes with an all-new 440cc oil-cooled, long-stroke BS VI (OBD II) and E20 compliant engine, a first for Hero MotoCorp. It delivers power output of 27 bhp and torque performance of 38 Nm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with an assist and slipper clutch as well.

At the front is an 18-inch wheel shod with a 100/90 tyre, while the rear has a 17-inch wheel with a 140/70 tyre. The braking duties are performed by a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc. Also available is a dual-channel ABS.here is a 3.5-inch instrument cluster with a TFT digital display. The screen has two display modes — Day and Night.