India Reports 77 New COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases Rise to 1,533

As per data from the Union health ministry, India reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, causing the number of active cases to rise from 1,482 to 1,533 compared to the previous day. The country’s total COVID-19 caseload has now reached 4,49,95,802, with the death toll standing at 5,31,918.

The health ministry’s website indicated a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, with a total of 4,44,62,351 people having successfully recovered from the disease. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Regarding vaccinations, the website reported that India has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine under the nationwide vaccination drive.

These figures demonstrate the ongoing efforts by the country to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and administer vaccines to its population.