Keeping birds of Indian species as pets to soon ban by Bengal, says Forest minister

According to minister Jyotiptriyo Mallick, the West Bengal Forest department will shortly issue a notification prohibiting the harbouring of birds of Indian species at residences.

No Indian birds, such as parrots, cockatoos, munia, etc., will be permitted to be housed in cages at home, Mallick stated to PTI on Tuesday.

However, the minister stated that exotic bird species like macaws may be kept with a licence from the forest department after receiving the requisite approval taking into account all aspects and upon payment of Rs 15,000 as a licence fee.

Exotic bird displays will not be permitted in public areas, he stressed. ‘We have already framed a draft in this regard, but the necessary legislation will be effective by the end of this month,’ he said.

Mallick responded to a question regarding the weekly ‘haats’ when caged birds are sold in several areas of the state, including Kolkata, by saying ‘The forest department will check whenever complaints are received and take necessary action.’

In response to a different query, Mallick stated that six African lions, in addition to six tigers, will be sent to the Mini Zoo at New Town, the eastern satellite township, in order to establish a carnivore portion of the vast zoo.

He announced that the 12.5 acre Mini Zoo in New Town would receive an additional 2.4 acres.

The Forest Minister announced that in addition to the harinayala (deer enclosure) that is now present at the mini-zoo, a snake enclosure will be added.