Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh20 million

Dubai: Sachin, an Indian expat based in Dubai has won Dh20 million in the weekly draw of Mahzooz. He matched the five winning numbers – 2, 9, 10, 15, 36. Sachin has been actively participating in the Mahzooz draw for the last two years and spendover Dh25,000 in raffles.

‘This win came as a complete shock to me. The news has changed my daily routine, and I am unable to sleep since I got the call from Mahzooz officials,’ Sachin told Khaleej Times.

Gowtham Guna won Dh1 million in the raffle draw. His raffle number is 36616773. 23 lucky participants matched four out of five winning numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will take home Dh8,696 each. 1,227 other winners matched three out of five numbers and won Dh250 each. Dh21,506,750 were awarded in prize money to 1,252 participants.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.