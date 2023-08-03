Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fall by Rs 3.46 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 3,46,947.54 crore to Rs 3,03,33,258.69 crore.The BSE Sensex fell by 676.53 points or 1.02% to settle at 65,782.78 yesterday.

Tata Steel declined 3.45%, followed by Tata Motors 3.19%. Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, State Bank of India, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were among the other major laggards. Top gainers were Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement.

All indices ended lower with metal tumbling 2.45%, utilities falling by 2.32%, power (2.31%), telecommunication (2%), capital goods (1.83%), auto (1.52%), oil & gas (1.47%), industrials (1.46%), financial services (1.33%) and commodities (1.22%).

A total of 2,353 stocks declined while 1,240 advanced and 139 remained unchanged. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 92.85 crore .