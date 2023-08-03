Prithviraj’s movie ‘Bro Daddy’ to be remade in Telugu!

Following the success of ‘Lucifer’, another Mohanlal starrer is set for a Telugu remake, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. ‘Bro Daddy’, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, Meena, Prithviraj, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, will be adapted for the Telugu audience. The film, originally produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Ashirvad Films, has caught the attention of Kalyan Krishna, who directed ‘Bhangarraju’, to helm the remake. Trisha, Sharwanand, and Sree Leela will portray the characters portrayed by Meena, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the original. The remake is being produced by Sushmita Konidela.

Social media is abuzz with discussions about the casting choice, particularly the age difference between Trisha and Sharwanand, as she takes on the role of his mother despite being just one year older. Nevertheless, fans are eager to see how the film unfolds with this unique casting decision.

Prior to this, Chiranjeevi had successfully remade Vijay’s ‘Kaththi’, and his next release is ‘Bhola Shankar’, a remake of Ajith’s ‘Vedalam’. With ‘Bro Daddy’ joining the list of Telugu remakes, fans are excited to witness Chiranjeevi’s rendition of these popular films on the big screen.