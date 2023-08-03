Veganism promoter and influencer dies of starvation after years of following an entirely raw vegan diet

Vegan advocate and social media influencer Zhanna Samsonova passed away, reportedly due to starvation caused by her long-term adherence to an entirely raw vegan diet. Known as Zhanna D’Art on social platforms, she died on July 21 during a trip to Southeast Asia, seeking medical help for her condition. The 39-year-old Russian influencer had been promoting raw foods extensively on social media and had followed a strict raw vegan diet for about four years, mainly consisting of fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies, and juices.

While her mother attributed her death to a “cholera-like infection,” the official cause of death is yet to be determined pending a medical report and death certificate. Friends and acquaintances expressed concern about her deteriorating health, with some recalling her swollen legs and signs of lymphatic issues during her travels.

Zhanna’s inspiration to adopt this lifestyle came from witnessing peers who looked older than their age due to unhealthy eating habits, which she believed junk food diets caused. She passionately described her restrictive eating regimen as transformative for her body and mind, expressing her love for the new version of herself and her commitment to avoiding her previous eating habits.

Experts noted that her extreme diet could have contributed to her demise as proper nutrition is vital for maintaining good health. Restricting essential nutrients could lead to severe health problems such as anaemia, heart issues, and nervous system damage.

Zhanna’s choice to consume only exotic fruits as part of her diet deprived her body of essential nutrients and may have played a role in her decline. She had been traveling across various Asian countries, aiming to build a community of like-minded individuals following a similar path. However, her extreme approach to her raw vegan diet seems to have led her down a dangerous and futile path, highlighting the importance of balanced and well-rounded nutrition for overall well-being.