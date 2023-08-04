Cardi B to not face charges for throwing a microphone at a member of her audience during a Vegas show

Cardi B will not face any charges for her actions during a show in Las Vegas last weekend, where she allegedly threw a microphone at a member of the audience. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the case has been closed due to insufficient evidence after a thorough review and consultation with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

The singer was accused of battery after reportedly throwing her microphone at a woman in the audience who had thrown a cup containing liquid at her. The incident was captured on video and went viral. The microphone allegedly bounced off one woman and struck another.

According to reports, the fan who filed the police report claimed that she was struck in her right shoulder, but she was not the person who threw the drink.

Concertgoers later revealed that Cardi B had actually asked fans to splash her with water during the show at Drai’s Beachclub to cool down, but she did not request anyone to throw a cup at her.

It is not uncommon for celebrities to experience such incidents during their performances. Other artists like Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ariana Grande have also been struck by objects thrown on stage.

For example, Bebe Rexha had to be rushed to a hospital in June when a fan allegedly threw an iPhone at her during a show. When she returned to the stage for a performance in Philadelphia a month later, she pleaded with fans not to aim phones at her face that night.