French writer Gilles Perrault whose novel sparked debates over capital punishment in France dies at the age of 92

Gilles Perrault, a French writer whose novel “Le Pull-Over Rouge” played a significant role in sparking discussions on capital punishment in France, has passed away at the age of 92, as confirmed by his family on Thursday. According to a family source, he died on August 3 from cardiac arrest.

Originally known as Jacques Peyroles, Perrault initially worked as a lawyer before transitioning into journalism and then becoming a novelist, adopting the pen name Gilles Perrault.

In 1978, he published “Le Pull-Over Rouge” (The Red Sweater), which raised doubts about the conviction of Christian Ranucci, who had been executed by beheading two years earlier for the kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old girl in 1974. The book garnered significant attention and sold around one million copies, sparking intense debates about the death penalty in France, leading to its eventual abolition in 1981.

Perrault faced defamation charges twice over the case, once during an interview and then regarding material in another book related to the same incident. Despite his efforts, he was unable to reopen Ranucci’s case.

In 1990, Perrault published “Notre Ami Le Roi” (Our Friend the King), another acclaimed work that critically examined the 30-year reign of Morocco’s King Hassan II.

His books have left a lasting impact on his generation, according to Pierre Haski, president of Reporters Without Borders. Throughout his career, Perrault remained dedicated to shedding light on significant social and political issues through his writing.