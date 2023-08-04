Hundreds of scouts at a massive jamboree in South Korea suffers heat exhaustion

South Korea is currently facing severe climatic conditions due to a heatwave, resulting in an increase in heat-related deaths. Organizers of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea reported that hundreds of scouts suffered from heat exhaustion during the event. So far this year, at least 16 people have died in South Korea due to the intense heat.

In response to the situation, the organizers have taken measures to address the health concerns. They have deployed dozens of military doctors and nurses to assist at the campsite, where approximately 43,000 participants from around the world have gathered.

The World Scout Jamboree, known as the largest youth camp globally, is taking place in North Jeolla province, which is under a heatwave warning with daily temperatures reaching about 35 degrees Celsius.

News agencies have reported that there were approximately 400 cases of heat exhaustion on the first night at the campsite, and people are being treated at a makeshift hospital. Scouts from various countries, including the United States, Britain, Belgium, Bangladesh, Colombia, Poland, and Sweden, were among those affected.

Bear Grylls, the British celebrity adventurer and Chief Scout, encouraged attendees to stay hydrated during the scorching conditions. He emphasized the importance of looking out for one another in such weather.

According to local media reports, most affected scouts experienced mild symptoms such as headache, dizziness, and nausea, and were able to return to their campsites after receiving medical attention.

The heatwave, as predicted by the South Korean weather agency, is expected to persist until the following week, while the scout event is scheduled to conclude on August 14. The extreme weather conditions have prompted concerns for the safety and well-being of participants, necessitating immediate action from organizers and health professionals on-site.