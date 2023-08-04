India reports 54 new COVID-19 Cases

On Friday, India reported 54 new coronavirus infections, with the number of active cases totaling 1,532, as per the data from the Union health ministry. The death toll reached 5,31,918, based on the 8 am update. The country’s Covid case tally stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,856), and the national recovery rate is recorded at an impressive 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website. Over 4.44 crore (4,44,62,406) individuals have successfully recovered from the disease, resulting in a case fatality rate of 1.18 per cent. In terms of vaccination efforts, the country has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines as part of the nationwide vaccination drive. These figures indicate India’s ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic and maintain a high rate of recovery while emphasizing the importance of vaccination in the fight against the virus.