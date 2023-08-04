ISIS confirms death of leader Abu Hussein Al Qurashi

The head of the terrorist organization ISIS, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, has been reported killed during direct clashes with the local armed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Idlib province, northwestern Syria. The announcement of his death was made by an ISIS spokesperson through Telegram, but the exact date of the incident remains unclear.

Interestingly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously claimed that Husseini al-Qurashi was killed by Turkish intelligence forces in Syria back in April. The discrepancy in the reports adds complexity to the situation.

Following the news of Al-Qurashi’s demise, ISIS wasted no time in revealing the name of its new chief, Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. He now assumes the role as the fifth chief of the notorious terrorist organization.

The developments highlight the ongoing volatility and power struggles within ISIS, even amid territorial losses and military actions against the group. The death of their former leader and the swift appointment of a new one demonstrate the organization’s resilience and determination to maintain its presence and influence in the region. Security forces and international communities continue to monitor the situation closely, recognizing the persistent threat posed by ISIS.