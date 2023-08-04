Korean pop music group TXT to make history by playing at the upcoming Lollapalooza 2023 festival

Exciting news for K-pop enthusiasts as Korean pop music sensation TXT is set to make history by headlining the upcoming Lollapalooza 2023 festival. This marks the first time a K-pop group will take center stage at the renowned event in Chicago. TXT is determined to deliver an outstanding performance, promising their fans an unforgettable show. For those unable to attend in person, the performance will be available to global fans through platforms like Weverse Live, YouTube, and Hulu (limited to the US).

On August 5, when Lollapalooza kicks off, TXT will grace the main stage with their presence. Last year, Tomorrow X Together made their debut at Lollapalooza, setting the stage for even greater things this year. Their carefully curated set list for this year’s performance will revolve around the themes of ‘Youth’ and ‘Rock’, ensuring they cater to their fans’ preferences. Accompanied by a live band, their distinctive style and captivating performances are expected to enthral the audience.

TXT’s headlining set at Lollapalooza will feature the live premiere of their summer anthem “Do It Like That,” released in July. Additionally, rapper and singer Coi Leray will make a special guest appearance for a rendition of “Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray),” adding an extra dimension to the performance. In a groundbreaking move for Lollapalooza, TXT will showcase unit performances that combine live vocals and choreography, further enhancing the show’s appeal.

Comprising of five talented members, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, TXT has been on a meteoric rise since their debut in 2019, consistently topping music charts with their hits. Recently, they also released a documentary on Disney+ Hotstar, offering their fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their journey.

With TXT headlining Lollapalooza and their promise of an electrifying performance, K-pop enthusiasts and music lovers worldwide are eagerly looking forward to witnessing history in the making.