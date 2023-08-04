Mrunal Thakur to receive Diversity Cinema award at IFFM

Actress Mrunal Thakur is all set to be honored with the Diversity in Cinema Award at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), as announced by the organizers on Friday. The award recognizes her exceptional performances in diverse roles and languages within the realm of Indian cinema, according to a press release.

Mrunal Thakur, known for her roles in films like “Love Sonia,” “Super 30,” “Toofan,” and “Jersey,” will be presented with the award during the annual gala night on August 11 in Melbourne, Australia.

In response to the honor, the 31-year-old actor expressed her gratitude and humility, acknowledging the power of storytelling that transcends language and culture. She shared her commitment as an artist to explore a wide range of characters and welcomed the motivation to continue challenging herself with roles that inspire and push boundaries.

The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from August 11 to 20, showcasing the vibrant and diverse world of Indian cinema.