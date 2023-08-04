New Delhi’s Kartavya Path will feature a 75-meter memorial wall and garden for Azadi Mahotsav’s culmination

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, a 75-meter wall will be constructed along Kartavya Path in New Delhi, bearing the names of martyrs and freedom fighters, commemorating 75 years of India’s independence. The government’s ‘Meri Maati; Mera Desh’ campaign, jointly initiated by the ministries of culture and information and broadcasting, aims to pay tribute to these heroes.

To enhance the significance of the ceremonial boulevard, a unique garden will be established at Kartavya Path, using soil collected from various locations across the country. Around 8,000 urns containing soil from different regions are being transported by volunteers, some using trains and even bikes, and will arrive in the national capital after August 20. This soil will be used to plant 7,500 saplings of indigenous species in the garden.

The AKAM celebrations commenced in March with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating a symbolic 386-km ‘Dandi March’ from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi, retracing the path of Mahatma Gandhi’s historic salt march. The celebrations will culminate on August 15.

As part of the ‘Meri Maati; Mera Desh’ campaign, starting from August 9, 2.5 lakh panchayats, 6,000 blocks, and 4,000 local bodies, along with state governments and Union territories, have been urged to install memorial plaques dedicated to freedom fighters and martyrs near water bodies and other locations. More than eight lakh stone tablets are expected to be set up across the country, reflecting the nation’s gratitude and remembrance for those who fought for independence.