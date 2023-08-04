New OTT releases this week: ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ replaces ‘Dhoomam’ in the hunt.

Weekend delights! New OTT releases are here, and we’ve got some exciting recommendations for you.

1. Dhoomam: Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali lead this gripping thriller, directed by Pawan Kumar, known for his acclaimed Kannada movies like U-Turn. The plot revolves around the abduction of a tobacco company’s marketing head and his wife by an enigmatic group. Produced by Hombale Films, the powerhouse behind the blockbuster KGF franchise.

Streaming on Amazon Prime from August 4.

2. The Hunt for Veerappan: This cinematic series delves deep into India’s most prolonged and expensive manhunt spanning 17 years. Get ready to explore untold narratives and hear firsthand testimonies from those intimately connected to Veerappan and the relentless efforts to apprehend him.

Streaming on Netflix from August 4.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy: The resilient Guardians reunite for an electrifying mission, with Peter Quill leading the charge. But with Gamora’s absence weighing heavily on his heart, the team must unite to safeguard the universe and protect a cherished member. Brace yourself for an extraordinary space odyssey filled with thrilling twists and turns!

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from August 2. Enjoy the weekend binge!