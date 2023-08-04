Psychology course banned in Florida over LGBTQ content, says course developer

Officials in Florida have informed schools that the Advanced Placement (AP) psychology course, offered to high school students in the state, is in violation of a new law prohibiting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. As a result, the class has effectively been banned. This move is the latest in a series of actions from Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration aimed at limiting instruction about LGBTQ issues and race. DeSantis is currently vying for the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 US Presidential Election, challenging former president Donald Trump, who is the current frontrunner.

DeSantis has made cultural issues a central focus of his campaign. Earlier this year, Florida also banned a new AP African American studies course, arguing that it lacked “educational value and historical accuracy” and violated state laws on teaching about race in public schools.

Florida officials contend that the psychology curriculum can still be taught if it is modified to comply with the law. However, the College Board, which develops AP classes, has recommended that school districts refrain from teaching the course for the time being.

The College Board stated on its website that any AP Psychology course taught in Florida would violate either state law or college requirements, advising districts not to offer the course until the situation is resolved.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education denied that the psychology course was banned, accusing the College Board of attempting to prevent students from taking the course. However, the letter from the state to the College Board, posted on the College Board’s website, indicated that discussions about the course began in May.

In the letter, the state reminded the College Board about its new law banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, asking the organization to audit the course material and modify any content that did not comply with state law or state board of education rules.