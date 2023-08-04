Refreshingly Sweet Citrus Medley Recipe: A Healthy Dessert

Ingredients for Citrus Medley:

– 2 oranges

– 2 grapefruits

– 2 lemons

– 2 limes

– 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (optional)

– Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Wash all the citrus fruits thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or residue.

2. Using a sharp knife, carefully peel the oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes. Make sure to remove all the white pith, as it can be bitter.

3. Cut the peeled citrus fruits into thin slices or segments and remove any seeds.

4. In a large bowl, combine the sliced citrus fruits.

5. If desired, drizzle honey or maple syrup over the fruits for added sweetness. Toss gently to coat the fruits evenly.

6. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

7. Before serving, give the citrus medley a gentle toss again to mix the flavors.

8. Optionally, garnish with fresh mint leaves for added freshness and visual appeal.

9. Serve the citrus medley chilled as a refreshing and healthy dessert or side dish.