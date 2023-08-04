Trump denies guilt in plot to overturn election loss.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges related to his alleged plot to overturn the 2020 election results, an act U.S. prosecutors consider an unprecedented attempt to undermine American democracy. Special Counsel Jack Smith oversaw the arraignment as Trump firmly declared, “Not guilty.”

The indictment, spanning 45 pages, accuses Trump and his allies of promoting false claims about election rigging, pressuring officials, and assembling fake elector slates. Facing four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., Trump could face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The next court date is set for Aug. 28 before Judge Tanya Chutkan, where a trial date will be discussed. Trump’s lawyer argued the case’s complexity might require more time, but the prosecutor favored a speedy trial.

Trump dismissed the charges as part of a “witch hunt” to hinder his political career and stated it was a sad day for America. Despite the legal challenges, Trump remains the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential campaign.

While his legal troubles haven’t significantly affected his popularity among Republicans, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that half of them would not vote for him if he were convicted of a felony.

The indictment revealed new details, including grand jury testimony and notes from former Vice President Mike Pence, who disagreed with Trump’s claims about overturning the election results. Pence publicly criticized Trump, stating that anyone disregarding the Constitution should not be president.