Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Expat wins Jeep Wrangler

Abu Dhabi: Mintu Chandra Bari Chandra, a Bangladeshi expat from Al Ain won a brand-new Jeep Wrangler during the Big Ticket raffle draw held in Abu Dhabi. He works at a salon.

Big Ticket hosts a ‘Dream Car’ draw, which has a separate ticket priced at Dh150. Next month’s cash prize draw is for Dh20 million. Apart from the grand prize, there are 9 other cash prizes. The draw will be held next to the Arrivals Hall at the Abu Dhabi International Airport on September 3.

Also, those who purchase tickets this month will be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of four winners to bag Dh100,000 every week.

In addition to the guaranteed cash prizes, customers who purchase ‘Dream Car’ tickets will have the opportunity to win a BMW 430i on September 3. The cost of one ‘Dream Car’ ticket is Dh150 and, as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.

Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi and Al Ain airports.