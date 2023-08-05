Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: Sakil Khan Sarwar Khan, an Indian national won grand prize of Dh15 million in the latest draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. The Indian expat from Dubai has won the fortune with his ticket number 191115 bought last month on his birthday.

‘My birthday was on July 25. I felt it was my lucky day, and I purchased tickets. Now, it’s party time. I have been working in Dubai since 2011 and buying lucky draw tickets since 2015. We have a few groups in our department and company who pool money to buy tickets. The number of people keeps changing depending on the money in hand to contribute but they range between 10 and 15 individuals. Each person contributes between Dh50 and Dh100’, said Khan.

Individuals can purchase tickets online through the Big Ticket’s official website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. One ticket costs Dh500 but if you buy two, a third ticket is for free.