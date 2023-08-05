Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold prices crossed Rs 44,000 mark today. The yellow metal is trading at Rs 44,120, up by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 59,400 per 10 gram, down Rs 31 or 0.05. Silver futures settled at Rs 72309, down Rs 213 or 0.29%.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,971.20 per troy, up $2.40 or 0.12% while Silver futures were trading at $23.630, up $0.067 . Price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,936.15 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,971.70 per ounce. Gold prices have declined more than 1% so far this week, having slipped to their lowest level since July 11 in the last session. Price of spot silver gained 0.2% to $23.6 per ounce and platinum rose 0.3% to $917.29. Both were set for third consecutive weekly losses. Palladium was up 0.2% at $1,260.65.