Dr Vandana Das murder: Accused teacher, Sandeep, sacked from service

Kochi: Education minister V Siavankutty on Saturday informed that Dr Vandana murder case accused G Sandeep has been terminated from the service. Sandeep was a schoolteacher at Nedumpana UP School in Kollam. The move is part of the disciplinary action taken over the murder that shocked the state.

After being charged with the murder of the young doctor, he was suspended from his post following a department-level inquiry. ‘The probe revealed that the heinous acts and conduct of Sandeep dented the reputation of the Department of General Education’, the minister said during the press meeting. Sandeep is an alcohol addict and he has been undergoing treatment at a deaddiction centre, he noted. The action is based on that and Sandeep has been terminated using the provision of Section 65 (5) vii, Chapter 14 A of Kerala Education Act & Rules. It pertains to ‘dismissal from service which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment’.

On May 10, Sandeep stabbed the house surgeon Dr Vandana Das (23) at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital. The attack occurred when the accused was taken to the hospital for a medical examination and was getting his dressing done. Vandana was the only child of her parents. Earlier, the Crime Branch submitted a chargesheet against Sandeep. He has been slapped with charges that attract the death penalty. The chargesheet was filed after collecting as much evidence as possible during the investigation that lasted 83 days.