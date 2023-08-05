Everything you need to know about dry humping

Dry humping, also known as outercourse, frottage, Non-penetrative sex or dry sex is a sexual activity that usually does not include sexual penetration. It generally excludes the penetrative aspects of vaginal, anal, or oral sexual activity, but includes various forms of sexual and non-sexual activity, such as frottage, mutual masturbation, kissing, or cuddling. Dry humping is the safest sexual activity as it involves zero penetration.

Here is a list of the advantages of dry humping:

Safe: It is the safest sexual activity as it involves zero penetration. There is no risk of getting sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy.

It is not awkward: Dry humping is not awkward. Sex can be awkward sometimes if there is not enough space or you are too conscious of your body at that moment.

There is no right or wrong technique: You can dry hump in any way you want. You can try it while standing, lying down, clothed or just in your underwear.

You can do it without your partner: Dry humping can be done without a partner. One can go solo in several different ways.

Tips for best experience in dry humping:

Wear the right clothes: Wear silky materials, thin clothes for that enhanced sensation. It should be loose and have enough space for your erection.

Try the right position: Trying right position is good as it will increase the pleasure.