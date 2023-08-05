Experience Yemeni Delights: Fragrant & Wholesome Chicken Rice for Your Weekend Meal!

Transport your taste buds to the enchanting flavors of Yemen with this delightful Yemeni Chicken Rice recipe. Infused with fragrant spices and tender chicken, this wholesome dish promises to elevate your weekend meal to a memorable culinary adventure. Let’s dive into the steps and create an extraordinary dining experience in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups Basmati rice

– 500g boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 4 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 tablespoon ginger, grated

– 2 teaspoons cumin powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

– 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

– 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

– 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

– 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

– 4 cups chicken broth

– 1/4 cup raisins

– 1/4 cup slivered almonds

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Rinse the Basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes and then drain.

2. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and sauté until soft and translucent.

3. Stir in the minced garlic and grated ginger. Cook for another minute until the aroma is released.

4. Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, cinnamon powder, ground cardamom, ground cloves, ground turmeric, and ground black pepper to the pot. Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes to enhance the flavors.

5. Add the chicken pieces to the pot and cook until they are browned on all sides.

6. Pour in the chicken broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer for about 20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and tender.

7. While the chicken is simmering, prepare the garnishes. In a small pan, lightly toast the slivered almonds until they turn golden. Set them aside.

8. In the same pan, briefly cook the raisins until they plump up. Remove from heat and set them aside.

9. Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the pot and set it aside. Keep the chicken broth in the pot.

10. In the same pot with the chicken broth, add the soaked and drained Basmati rice. Stir well, cover, and let it cook on low heat until the rice is fully cooked and fluffy.

11. To assemble, place the cooked rice on a serving platter. Arrange the tender chicken pieces on top of the rice.

12. Sprinkle the toasted almonds and plump raisins over the chicken and rice.

13. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for an extra burst of flavor.

Your fragrant and wholesome Yemeni Chicken Rice is ready to be savored! Serve it with a side of yogurt or a refreshing salad for a complete meal. Enjoy the delightful taste of Yemeni cuisine with your family and friends.