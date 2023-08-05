Fierce Blaze Ravages 7 Shops in Kochi

A massive fire wreaked havoc at Mattancherry on Saturday, leaving seven fruit shops in ruins. According to Manorama News, the blaze consumed the seven shops located at Palace road, causing extensive damage. Prompt action was taken by three units of the Fire Force to extinguish the flames.

The suspected cause of the fire was a short circuit, affecting the shops that had been running for nearly a decade. The unfortunate incident also resulted in damage to an autorickshaw parked nearby.

As reported by Manorama News, the fire broke out around 1 am on Saturday, catching the shop owners off guard. One of them estimated losses of around Rs 5 lakh in goods and properties.

Residents in the vicinity quickly alerted the Fire Force upon spotting the flames engulfing the shops. Now, a thorough investigation is necessary to determine the exact cause of the accident.