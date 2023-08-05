Japan beats Norway, advances to World Cup quarterfinals.

In a thrilling clash between former champions, Japan secured a spot in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals for the fourth time with a 3-1 victory over Norway. Hinata Miyazawa’s fifth goal of the tournament proved crucial, propelling Japan to victory. Despite conceding their first goal of the tournament, Japan’s own goal from Ingrid Engen and second-half strikes by Risa Shimizu and Miyazawa sealed the win. Miyazawa’s 81st-minute goal not only broke the tie for the tournament’s leading goalscorer but also matched Homare Sawa’s Japanese record set in 2011. The disappointed Norway, former world champions in 1995, exited the tournament before the quarterfinals for only the third time in nine World Cup campaigns.

Both teams entered the match with confidence, following impressive victories in previous matches. Japan’s domination of possession was evident, and they capitalized on Norway’s vulnerabilities. The opening goal came in the 15th minute, surprisingly from an own goal by Engen. However, Norway quickly responded with a stunning header by Guro Reiten to level the score. Japan regained the lead in the second half when Risa intercepted an ill-advised pass and found the net through a deflection off Engen. As Norway pressed forward, Japan found space to exploit, leading to Miyazawa’s cool finish in the 81st minute. Japan’s goalkeeper, Ayaka Yamashita, showcased her skills with a crucial save in stoppage time, ensuring Norway’s journey in New Zealand came to an end. Japan will now face the winner of the United States versus Sweden clash in the quarterfinals.