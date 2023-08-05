Manipur cabinet recommends Assembly Session amid ongoing turmoil

The Manipur cabinet has made a recommendation to Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene an assembly session starting from August 21. This comes after the previous assembly session in March and the subsequent violence that erupted in May. The Congress party, along with other opposition members, had urged the Governor to call for an emergency session to address the ongoing turmoil in the state caused by ethnic strife since May.

During a recent visit to Manipur, TMC leader Sushmita Dev emphasized the importance of accountability in democracy and suggested a no-confidence motion against the chief minister for failing to control the situation. On another note, some MLAs representing the Kuki community have called for a separate administration for their areas. BJP MLA P Haokip proposed reorganizing Manipur into three Union territories as a possible solution.

The ethnic violence, which has persisted for the past three months, has taken a heavy toll on Manipur, resulting in over 160 lives lost. The upcoming assembly session aims to provide a forum for discussing the situation and seeking solutions to restore peace in the state.

Overall, the situation in Manipur remains tense, and the government’s decision to hold an assembly session in August shows a collective effort to address the challenges and work towards restoring stability in the region.