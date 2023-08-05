NSA Ajit Doval arrives in Jeddah for Saudi Arabia hosted Ukraine peace talks

Jeddah: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has arrived in Jeddah to participate in a summit of national security advisers and other officials being hosted Saudi Arabia on Saturday to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Doval was welcomed at the Jeddah Airport by Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan and Consul General Mohammed Shahid Alam.

‘Shri Ajit Doval, NSA arrived in Jeddah to take part in National Security Advisors’ meeting on Ukraine. He was welcomed at Jeddah Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Consul General Mohd Shahid Alam’, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Twitter. The meeting is being organised in the coastal city of Jeddah to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plan for peace amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed India’s participation in the summit.

‘India will participate in this event and our participation is in consonance with our long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward’, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. ‘Yes, India has been invited to a meeting being hosted by Saudi Arabia on Ukraine in Jeddah’, Bagchi said while replying to a question at a press briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has always maintained that the conflict must be resolved by dialogue and diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said, ‘India is ready to do whatever it can for a peaceful resolution of the conflict’. On 24 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War which began in 2014. The invasion has killed tens of thousands on both sides. Russian forces have been accused of mass civilian casualties and of torturing captured Ukrainian soldiers.