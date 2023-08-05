Opposition Bloc INDIA set to hold next meeting in Mumbai on Aug 31 & Sep 1

Sources indicate that the opposition bloc, INDIA, is planning to hold its next meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The format of the meeting will follow the pattern of the Bengaluru meeting, with leaders engaging in informal discussions on August 31, followed by the main meeting the next day. The venue is expected to be a hotel in Powai, and a press conference is scheduled for the evening of September 1.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction will jointly host the meeting, with support from the Congress, the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi to discuss the future plans of the opposition bloc. The alliance is likely to announce committees for specific actions, such as communication and the 2024 general election campaign, and establish a joint secretariat for better coordination among the parties. During the meeting, the parties will address their differences, especially in states where they are in direct competition.

The INDIA bloc’s first meeting took place in Patna in June, followed by a second meeting in Bengaluru last month, during which the name “Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)” was declared. A convenor will be selected at the upcoming Mumbai meeting. The opposition alliance comprises 26 parties, including Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, NCP, Shiv Sena, SP, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, and others.