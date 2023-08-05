Season Three of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Announced by Prime Video

Prime Video has officially renewed the popular series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” for a third season, as announced in a recent press release. Based on the best-selling book trilogy by Jenny Han, the show has garnered significant success, especially among young women viewers. Its second season, which premiered on July 14, became one of the top 10 most-watched seasons of any series on the platform.

Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, expressed delight in the enthusiastic fan response to the deeply heartfelt series, noting its broad appeal to a diverse audience. The show’s creator, Jenny Han, is praised as a gifted storyteller, and fans have eagerly anticipated the third chapter of the story.

Season three’s production has been greenlit ahead of labor negotiations with the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, with filming scheduled to commence after resolving any potential strikes.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” follows the story of Belly, portrayed by Lola Tung, a teenager who spends her annual summer vacation at a family friend’s beach house. During the holiday, Belly becomes entangled in a love triangle with her friends, brothers Jeremiah and Conrad.

The upcoming season will be led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, who will also serve as executive producers alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee. The series is a joint production between Amazon Studios and wiip. Fans can eagerly anticipate more summer adventures as the charming series continues to captivate audiences with its heartwarming narrative.