Buenos Aires: A strong earthquake of 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck jolted Argentina on Saturday. The quake occurred at 4.20am local time.

The depth of the earthquake was at 588 kilometres.No reports of casualties or material damage was reported.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Bay of BengalĀ

Earlier on July 17, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolted Argentina. The earthquake occurred at 12.05am local time with a depth of 169 kilometres.