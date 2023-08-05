Thiruvalla: Husband’s Friend Poses as Nurse, Stabs New Mom with Syringe

In a shocking incident at Thiruvalla, a young woman named Anusha (25), who posed as a nurse, attempted to kill her friend’s wife, Sneha (25), a new mom, at a private hospital in Parumala. Anusha, who works as a pharmacist, was arrested after hospital staff intervened and the Pulikeezhu Police took her into custody.

The police revealed that Anusha is a close friend of Sneha’s husband, Arun, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Sneha had been admitted to the hospital and gave birth the previous day, but due to the baby requiring neonatal care, she and her mother decided to stay back even after her discharge.

Around 5 pm, a nurse entered Sneha’s room to administer an injection. Concerned about the need for further medication since she had already been discharged, Sneha and her mother questioned the nurse. However, the imposter forcibly grabbed Sneha’s hand and stabbed her with an empty syringe. Reports suggest that Anusha was attempting to inject air into Sneha’s bloodstream, which can be harmful. Thanks to the hospital staff’s prompt action, Sneha was saved from a potentially fatal situation.